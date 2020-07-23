Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported six more deaths due to COVID-19 as the infection tally rose to 28,975 with another big spike of 789 fresh cases, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

The worst-hit districts in the National Capital Region -- Faridabad and Gurgaon -- reported three and one fatality, respectively, while one death each was reported from Sonipat and Jhajjar districts.

The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana has now risen to 378. Gurgaon has reported 119 fatalities while Faridabad has 117. These two districts have reported 8,266 and 7,073 coronavirus cases, respectively.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases were Faridabad (220), Gurgaon (139), Ambala (88), Sonipat (78), Rewari (48), Panipat (38), Rohtak (33), Panchkula (22) and Charkhi Dadri (17), according to the bulletin.

On July 17, Haryana had reported the highest single-day spike of 795 cases while 724 cases were added on July 22.

Active cases in the state are 6,348 while 22,249 have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate on Thursday was 76.79 percent while the rate of doubling of infection was 23 days.

