Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Haryana reported no new coronavirus-related death, even as it added 15 fresh infections on Wednesday, pushing the case count to 7,71,204, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,049, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts, nine fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Gurugram and three from Faridabad district.

The total active cases in the state were 110 while the overall recoveries was 7,61,022.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

