Jind, Oct 31 (PTI) Former chairman of the Haryana Finance Commission Surajbhan Kajal has resigned as state in-charge of the Jannayak Janata Party's law cell and the primary membership of the party.

Kajal, a former MLA, told reporters on Tuesday that he had entered active politics under the guidance of Chaudhary Devi Lal, the founder of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

He said the JJP was neglecting its workers and therefore, he has decided to break his decades-long relationship with the Lok Dal family.

Kajal was elected MLA from Julana in 1991 on a Lok Dal ticket. He was the chairman of the Haryana Finance Commission from 2000 to 2005 and also served as state president of the Haryana Handball Association.

The JJP and the BJP run the coalition government in Haryana.

The JJP came into existence in December 2018 after a vertical split in the INLD following a feud in the Chautala family.

