Nuh (Haryana) [India], July 14 (ANI): The security has been tightened in Nuh with the deployment of 2000 police personnel to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Heightened security comes against the backdrop of viloence during the yatra two years back, triggering riots across several districts of south Haryana. The clashes erupted after a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh on July 31, 2023.

Also Read | Sneha Debnath, Tripura Girl Missing for Past 6 Days, Found Dead, Body Recovered From Yamuna River in Delhi; Police Suspect Suicide.

On the fourth day of Shravan today, Jalabhishek Yatra is scheduled to be carried out in the Nuh district. The police have stepped up security measures including drones for surveillance to check any untoward incident.

Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said that 18 police companies have been deployed for the Jalabhishek Yatra. He added that 2,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure safety and crowd management.

Also Read | Kannauj Roof Collapse: 2 Labourers Dead, 1 Injured After Roof of Under Construction House Crashes in Uttar Pradesh.

"The police have made security arrangements for the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. The Yatra will start from Nuh and reach a temple while passing through Jhirka. Eighteen police companies have been deployed. 2,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of the Jalabhishek Yatra and to carry out traffic duties while managing the crowd," SP Kumar told reporters here.

"Those who have a record of trying to hinder the Yatra through videos or other means have been restrained from joining the Yatra. Following the court's directives, we are ensuring that no anti-social elements, who can hinder the Yatra by delivering provocative speeches, will be restricted from joining the Yatra. We will also take strict action against those who fail to follow directives issued by the police," he added.

Recently, the Haryana government ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district amid apprehensions of communal tension and public disorder.

According to an official order issued by the Department of Home Affairs under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and Rule 3 of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, the suspension will remain in effect from 9:00 PM on July 13 to 9:00 PM on July 14.

The order read, "Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by ADGP/CID, Haryana and Deputy Commissioner, Nuh vide their requests dated 13.07.2025 that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquility in the district Nuh."

"There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services," it added.

"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities," the order stated.

The state government has also warned that any person found violating the terms of the suspension order will face legal action under relevant provisions of law. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)