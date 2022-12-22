Hisar, Dec 22 (PTI) Three migrant labourers from Bihar died on Thursday due to mudslide while fitting sewer pipes in village Kapro in Narnaund sub-division of this district, a senior official said.

The work of sewerage pipes fitting was going on near Indraj Park in Kapro village for which these labourers were working 10-12 feet below, Narnaund's Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Yadav said. Meanwhile, suddenly the soil slipped due to which all the three got buried under the mud. The administration and the police pulled out all three with the help of heavy earth moving machines, but by then they were dead, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections To Be Advanced? CM Basavaraj Bommai Dismisses Congress Speculation of Early Polls.

The deceased have been identified as Baljeet, Santosh and Sanoj, all residents of Bihar, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)