Chandigarh [India], Aug 8 (ANI):With a view to bringing qualitative improvement in education, 104 government schools would be developed as Model Sanskriti Schools, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

At present, there are 22 Model Sanskriti schools in the state.

Also Read | Rajasthan | Auto Driver in Sikar Allegedly Beaten Up, Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Modi Zindabad': Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

Khattar was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Government Senior Secondary School, Ballabhgarh in district Faridabad.

He also announced to construct a new building in Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Ballabgarh and develop Government School in Sector-3 as Model Sanskriti School.

Also Read | India, China Conclude Major General-Level Talks, Disengagement in Ladakh Including Depsang Plains Area Discussed: Reports.

Apart from this, Mr Manohar Lal also inaugurated three projects in Ballabgarh. These included a three-storey new building of Government Senior Secondary School constructed at a cost of Rs 6.20 crore, entrance gate in village Chandavali constructed at a cost of Rs 24.94 lakh and a park constructed at a cost of Rs 24.60 lakh in the same village.

The chief minister said that apart from strengthening the infrastructure in schools, all necessary facilities are being made available to the schools in the State. He said that the state government is working on a five-pronged strategy which includes education, health, security, self-reliance and self-respect. He said that the government is also focusing on providing trained staff and other requisite facilities in schools so that children can get better education.

He said that the data of each and every family in the State is being collected by the State Government for the purpose of Parivar Pehchan Patra. The Parivar Pehchan Patra, he said, would prove to be very effective to curb corruption and ensuring that the benefit of various government schemes and programmes reach to the last person in the queue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)