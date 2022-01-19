By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and national president of Apna Dal party Anupriya Patel on Wednesday refuted reports that the party has demanded 36 assembly seats from the BJP in the forthcoming polls.

"I do not know where this figure is coming from. I have made no demand of 36 seats from BJP. We have not quoted anything regarding the number of seats in front of the media. Our talks are going in a good direction," Patel told ANI on the speculation of demand of 36 seats by the Apna Dal.

"Winnability is the only criteria that we have to demand the seats. We have to work and ensure a better Uttar Pradesh and I'm sure we will get another term. The seat-sharing formula is working in a good and positive manner," she said when asked about their party's criteria for asking for seats.

"Apna dal for a very long time is a part of NDA alliance. UP needs both social justice and development and our alliance has proved to be a good cocktail of social justice and development," she said while addressing a press conference here today after the NDA Uttar Pradesh unit meeting.

She reiterated that her party will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh scheduled next month with the NDA including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nishad Party on all 403 Assembly seats.

"We have decided to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election again together. In a state like Uttar Pradesh, where the population of backward caste people is 50 per cent, we have taken important steps to strengthen social justice here. We have to do so much more. We will contest the election with NDA including BJP and Nishad dal on 403 assembly seats," Patel added during the press conference.

"Whether it is the issue of providing OBC commission with a constitutional status or whether the question is to provide reservation in the entry to the backward classes in central or Sainik schools, whether it is the subject of providing 27 per cent reservation to the OBC in NEET-PG, Apna Dal has always raised such issues in Parliament and has always taken measures to recognize the backward classes," she stated.

The announcement comes on the day that Aparna Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav joined the BJP.

Earlier last week, BJP had released its first list of 107 candidates for the first and second phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls that are scheduled to be held on February 10 and 14.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur Assembly constituency.Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in the Prayagraj district.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

