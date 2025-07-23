Shillong, Jul 23 (PTI) The High Court of Meghalaya has disposed of a long-standing public interest litigation (PIL) relating to alleged excess compensation paid during a land acquisition in Ri Bhoi district, upholding the findings of a Special Judicial Officer.

A division bench examined a 2017 direction of the Supreme Court which had sought a probe into whether public money was squandered through inflated land compensation.

Under the apex court's order, a district judge-level judicial officer was appointed to examine the compensation paid.

The Special Judicial Officer, who is also a district judge, held on June 20, 2025, that the compensation was not excessive and had been computed in accordance with the law.

The petitioner had already received 80 per cent of the compensation and sought the remaining 20 per cent through this appeal..

However, respondents opposed the claim, arguing the compensation received exceeded what was due, and questioned the petitioner's entitlement.

The high court observed that the reference to the special judicial officer stemmed from a Supreme Court directive in a public interest litigation, and not under any statutory provision.

Treating the officer's decision as a final judgment/decree in original jurisdiction, the court stated that any aggrieved party is at liberty to seek appropriate remedies as per law.

The remaining 20 per cent of the compensation amount will continue to be withheld for eight weeks from the date of the high court order, after which it will be released to the transferor unless directed otherwise..

The intervening period since June 20 will not be counted towards the limitation period for any legal appeal or proceeding.

With this, the HC disposed of the PIL.

