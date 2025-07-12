New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Hockey India has informed the Delhi High Court that arrangements will be made for the participation of players affiliated with Delhi Hockey in the ongoing 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 at Ranchi.

Hockey India further told the court that the schedule for the championship, which commenced on July 3 and will end on July 14, will be modified or tailored for the Delhi Hockey team.

The submission was made after the court was told that the participation of the Delhi Hockey team in the championship was cancelled due to the team being taken off the Hockey India online portal.

Later, the counsel for Hockey India submitted that even at this stage, arrangements will be made for the participation of players affiliated with Delhi Hockey in the ongoing championship.

It was submitted that even though the players from Delhi missed the fixtures scheduled for July 8 and 9, it would be ensured that both fixtures are rescheduled on July 10.

Justice Sachin Datta, in his July 9 order, also took on record Hockey India's statement that the rest of the championship schedule shall also be modified or tailored accordingly.

The court also recorded its appreciation of the stand taken by Hockey India and disposed of the plea filed by a group of sub-junior hockey players of the Delhi Hockey Team, represented by their legal guardians.

The players submitted that, being unaware of the disputes between Hockey India and Delhi Hockey, they continued to train and participate in the official trials for the national championship. However, they were later informed that their participation had been cancelled.

The petitioners were informed that Delhi Hockey has been taken off the official online portal maintained by Hockey India, and this portal is crucial for registration of member units, players, coaches and officials.

It was also agreed before the court that the flight or travel arrangements for the petitioner players and other members of the team would be made by Delhi Hockey, and the amount incurred would be reimbursed by Hockey India in due course.

"The above redresses the grievance of the petitioner in the present case. Accordingly, the present petition is disposed of in the above terms," the court noted.

