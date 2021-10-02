New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Directorate of Education (DoE) and private schools in the national capital on a petition moved by teachers against the alleged reduction of their salaries by 50 per cent from April 2020 in the name of COVID-19 crisis, without any justification.

The bench of Justice VK Rao on Friday sought response from respondents on the plea moved by six teachers stating school has illegally reduced their salary from Rs 70000 to Rs 30000 from April 2020. The court fixed the date for October 6 for further hearing.

The petitioner teachers were represented by advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh.

Petitioner teachers sought court's direction to said school to forthwith restore their salaries which they were receiving in the month of March 2020 with arrears, from the month of April 2020 till the date.

The petitioner also sought direction to the Director of Education of the Delhi government, to take action in accordance with the law against the respondent school to implement the 6th and 7th pay commission with effect from January 1, 2006, and January 1, 2016, respectively.

The petitioners submitted that they have made representation to the respondent school raising issues of non-payment of due salaries but have not received any response thereto so far.

The petitioners submit that the respondent school has no justification to reduce the salary of the petitioners' which they were getting in the month of March 2020.

"The action on the part of the respondent school has caused the severe financial crisis to the petitioners named above and they are entitled to immediate restoration of salary," the plea said. (ANI)

