Allahabad, Sep 29 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea that alleged financial irregularities committed by the Prayagraj Development Authority and sought a probe into them.

Dismissing the plea, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice Vivek Agarwal said the PIL has been based on an audit report that shows no financial irregularity by the PDA.

“The audit report does not show any financial irregularity requiring investigation. In view of the above, we do not find any ground to issue direction for the registration of the case under the Criminal Procedure Code only on the basis of the audit report,” the bench said.

“The writ petition accordingly fails and is dismissed,” the bench ruled.

The plea had been filed by Allahabad resident Ajay Kumar Mishra, seeking direction for a probe into the alleged financial irregularities committed by the office of the respondent Prayagraj Development Authority, which was earlier known as Allahabad Development Authority.

The UP's additional advocate general submitted before the court that all the audit objections are later on considered and sent to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) with the further action-taken reports.

The decision was given on September 24.

