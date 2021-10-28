New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday slammed Uttar Pradesh police for arresting two men from the national capital without informing Delhi Police and portraying them as accused in connection with an alleged kidnapping case.

Justice Mukta Gupta said that such illegal acts are not permissible in the national capital and will not be tolerated here.

Two men --the brother and father -- of a boy who got married to a girl against her family's wishes were arrested by UP police in connection with an alleged kidnapping case after a woman eloped with a man from Delhi.

The Delhi High Court pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police for taking away two persons without informing the Delhi Police and said that it will call for CCTV and may direct departmental enquiry if the Court found that the arrests made by the UP police were from Delhi.

"I want all CCTV footage and vehicle number. If I see UP police entering, I will take action," the court said.

The court said, "You (UP Police) can't take away anyone as per your will."

The court has listed the matter for November 18 for further hearing and directed the concerned investigating officer to remain present before it on the next date of hearing.

It also directed the concerned SHO to file a detailed affidavit indicating what efforts were made by the UP Police to locate the woman and whether they have informed the local police about their arrival before arresting the two men.

The court also pulled up UP police for not verifying age before arresting the two people.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a couple who stated that they are not minors and have married of their own free will on July 1, 2021 contrary to the wishes of the parents of one of the petitioners and thus sought protection.

They claimed that they were getting repeated threats from the respondent and that the father and brother of one of the petitioners were taken away by UP police for the last one-and-a-half months and their whereabouts are not known.

Delhi Police told the court an enquiry was made from the officials of Police Station Shamli, UP and two men have been arrested in the case under Section 366 IPC at PS Shamli, UP.

The said FIR was registered on the complaint of the mother of one of the petitioners and Section 368 IPC was added. Two men were arrested on September 8, 2021, from the Kudhana bus stand of UP's Shamli, and are presently in judicial custody.

However, the petitioner had maintained that the father and brother were arrested from their residence in Delhi on August 6, 2021. (ANI)

