Lucknow, Feb 7 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of a builder of a multi-storeyed building which collapsed in the state capital last month claiming three lives.

The Lucknow bench of the high court also directed the state government to file its response in the matter.

Also Read | More Than 3000 BDS Students Across States/UTs Were Not Eligible for NEET MDS 2023 Exam Due … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

A bench of justices A R Masoodi and OP Shukla passed the stay order on the plea of the builder Fahad Yazdaan.

The petitioner has claimed that he was innocent and no offence was made out against him.

Also Read | Punjab Will Soon Be Front-Running Industrial State, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

The petitioner has also challenged the FIR lodged against him after the collapse of the building Alaya Apartments.

Three women, including the mother and wife of Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haider, died in the building collapse last month.

An FIR was registered against the builder under IPC sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 420 (fraud) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act after the building collapse.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)