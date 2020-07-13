Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) Chief HD Devegowda on Monday welcomed the state government's decision of lockdown imposition in Bengaluru city and rural areas starting from July 14.

Devegowda said, "I welcome the state government's decision to impose a one-week lockdown in Bengaluru and Bengaluru rural districts to check the spread of the coronavirus."

Also Read | Vikas Dubey Encounter Case | Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Judicial Inquiry Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

He has also urged the implementation of lockdown across the state.

In the wake of COVID-19 spread in the state, Devegowda said, "I am appealing to people of the state as well as the nation to go out of their houses only if there is any important work. "Our health is our wealth" so if you need to go out of the house, please wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands or use sanitiser."

Also Read | Sri Guru Har Krishan Ji 364th Parkash Purab: History And Significance of Parkash Utsav of Eighth Sikh Guru.

According to JDS chief, several leaders have complained of alleged irregularities in the procurement of the PPE kits and other equipment, but those issues can be discussed in the upcoming session.

"Let us all concentrate on people's health as it is important to us now. Even the government should act accordingly," Devegowda said, adding that, "We should not play with the health of the people." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)