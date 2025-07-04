Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 4 (ANI): Bharath Rashtra Samithi Working President K T Rama Rao has criticised Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, over the completion of one year of being in office. In an 'X' post, KTR alleged that the Congress leader to betrayed the people of Telangana and mentioned that he had not raised a single issue of Telangana in the Parliament.

In his 'X' post, KTR mentioned that Rahul Gandhi "faded" like a shadow after making 420 "hollow" promises during the Telangana assembly polls.

"Rahul Gandhi's betrayal of Telangana's people cuts deep, as he completes one year as Leader of Opposition in Loksabha. Not once has he raised Telangana's burning issues in Parliament or the unfulfilled promises of the 2014 Bifurcation Act-- Be it National status to a irrigation project or Bayyaram steel factory. His silence on Andhra Pradesh's Banakacherla project, which threatens to divert Telangana farmers' Godavari water rights, is complicity! After peddling hollow #420promises in Telangana's assembly polls, he faded like a shadow, leaving Congress to bask in power while Telangana's aspirations rot. Jai Telangana", KTR said in his 'X' post.

On June 30, K.T. Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding to know why the BJP-led Centre has failed to order an investigation into the corruption allegations against the Congress government in Telangana, a release from BRS public relations official said..

Reminding Shah of his remarks made earlier in Nizamabad, where he called the Revanth Reddy-led government an "ATM" for the Congress high command, KTR questioned, "Why hasn't the Union Home Minister acted upon it? What is stopping the Centre from initiating a probe through the CBI or ED?"

Alleging a covert understanding between the BJP and Congress, KTR said, "In Delhi, they stage a mock fight. In Telangana, they strike secret deals. Is BJP shielding Revanth Reddy because it cannot take on BRS alone?"

KTR reminded that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once accused the Congress of running a "RR Tax" scam in Telangana, but no investigation was initiated. "If you only make allegations during visits, but allow Congress to loot in broad daylight, what message are you sending to the people?" he asked. (ANI)

