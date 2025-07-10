Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 10 (ANI): In a tragic accident near Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, three people, including the drivers of both vehicles, were killed on the spot in a head-on collision between two lorries on the Madurai-Thoothukudi National Highway near the Palayampatti junction.

A container lorry transporting raw materials for paper production from Thoothukudi towards Palani via Aruppukottai was travelling on the highway. At the same time, another goods lorry coming from Madurai towards Thoothukudi reportedly lost control, veered into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with the container lorry.

Owing to the forceful impact, both lorry drivers and another person were crushed to death on the spot, with their bodies mutilated beyond recognition.

Police personnel from the Nagar Police Station, along with fire and rescue teams and a crane, rushed to the scene and are involved in retrieving the mangled bodies. Efforts are also underway to identify the deceased.

As a result of the accident, traffic on the Madurai-Thoothukudi National Highway has been diverted to a single lane to ease congestion.

In another such incident in Cuddalore, two students lost their lives and three others, including two children and the driver, were injured after a school bus collided with a train at a railway crossing in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday morning.

According to Cuddalore Superintendent of Police Jayakumar, "Two students dead, two students and the bus driver injured. The Railway Police, railway authorities, and the State Police are conduction further investigation."

Chief Minister MK Stalin, expresses condolences to the families and also announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased children, Rs 1 lakh each to those who have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment, and Rs 50,000 each to those with minor injuries.

Stalin on X wrote, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the accident in Sembanarkuppam, Cuddalore, in which two young students lost their lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the parents, relatives, and friends of the deceased children." (ANI)

