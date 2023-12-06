New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in the launch of a nationwide awareness campaign on Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) technique in Delhi on Wednesday.

The Health Minister was seen getting trained in CPR technique along with Minister of States SP Singh Baghel and Bharti Praveen Pawar.

"Leading with a hands-on approach to SAVE LIVES! Marking the beginning of a nationwide awareness campaign on the crucial CPR technique, Union Health Minister Dr @mansukhmandviya along with MoS (Health) Prof @spsinghbaghelpr, and @DrBharatippawar underwent CPR training today," the Health Ministry said in a post on 'X' along with a video of Mandavia getting trained.

After undertaking the training, Mandaviya said, "Our efforts should be to keep our hearts healthy, take good diet. But when cardiac arrest occurs, CPR is such a solution by which the patient can be saved in time. When anyone gets a cardiac arrest anywhere, he can be saved by taking these measures."

The Health Minister said that a campaign has started across the country to train more than 10 lakh people in CPR.

"Today, more than 10 lakh people are being trained in CPR simultaneously across the country. In view of the recent deaths due to heart attacks among the youth, the government has started a special campaign for CPR training," Mandaviya said.

Recently, Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said that a total of 1052 people have lost their lives in the state in the last six months due to heart attacks.

"1052 people have lost their lives in Gujarat in the last 6 months due to heart attacks," Dindor said while speaking to the media in Gandhinagar on Friday.

The state Education Minister further said that around 80 per cent of the deceased were between 11 to 25 years of age and had no symptoms of obesity.

"Around 80 per cent are aged between 11 to 25 years. There was no obesity among the students and youth who died," Dindor said.

The Minister further added that the Emergency Service Ambulance (108) is receiving more than 173 cardiac emergency calls every day, in which youth are the biggest victims. (ANI)

