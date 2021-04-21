New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): As India is facing an acute shortage of oxygen supply at hospitals designated for COVID patients, the government on Wednesday floated a short-term global tender to import 50,000 metric ton of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has floated this global tender through HLL Lifecare, which is a government enterprise.

The tender, which was floated on April 16, states that the imported Liquid Medical Oxygen will be used by various hospitals of the Centre and State governments.

A meeting for pre-bidding on this tender was held on Tuesday.

The earnest money deposit (EMD) is nil for this tender. Bidders usually have to deposit some EMD before bidding for the tender, but seeing the emergency, the Centre has given relaxation to them from depositing any EMD.

The tender states that HLL Lifecare for and on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare invites global tenders from eligible and qualified tenderers or suppliers for procurement of imported liquid oxygen of minimum 99.5% purity in 20MT ISO containers.

The global tender will be opened on April 28 and the delivery schedule will be reckoned from the date of opening of the letter of credit (LOC). (ANI)

