New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

In a tweet, Agarwal informed that he has detected positive for the virus and said that he is under home isolation as per COVID-19 guidelines. He also appealed to all his colleagues to self-monitor themselves.

"Dear All, Just to inform that I have tested positive for COVID-19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self-monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by the Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon," he said in a tweet.

Agarwal was leading the team for giving updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country. (ANI)

