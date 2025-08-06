New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The father of RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim arrived in Delhi on Wednesday expecting speedy justice for his deceased daughter. He expressed his disappointment with the CBI and Kolkata Police over the investigation and alleged that the Health Secretary was involved in the crime, and demanded his arrest.

He said, "We have come to Delhi with hope. It has been a year now, and we have been roaming around for justice. We will try to put pressure on CBI. We will try to meet the CBI Director tomorrow. If we meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, then he can persuade the CBI to do the task more efficiently. CBI and Kolkata Police have given the wrong perspective to the people. Our fight is to provide a safe environment for women in society. In the last one year CBI could not bring out any facts."

He further alleged that such cases frequently occur in every college in the state, and earlier, this incident took place in a law college.

"The Bengal government is doing everything to stay in power by paying money and taking votes. They have no concern for the public. CM Mamata Banerjee keeps telling lies. Our IO in CBI lies about everything. At least 30 to 40 people are involved in this. The person who is involved in destroying the evidence, which we have seen with our own eyes but the CBI is turning a blind eye to, it is not doing anything. Whatever CBI should have done, it is not doing. We want justice. Whatever is happening in society, West Bengal will end with justice. The health secretary is connected to the crime and he should be arrested," he added.

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim.

The investigation into the incident was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals, including the main accused, Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case in the rape and murder of the trainee doctor, which took place at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy represented the parents of the victims. (ANI).

