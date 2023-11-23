By Shalini Bharadwaj

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): A multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of the city has proved yet again that geographical boundaries no longer need to define the reach of hope and life.

Also Read | IRCTC Down: E-Ticketing Services Service Not Available on Website Due to Technical Glitch, Frustrated Users Complain on X.

In a remarkable medical achievement, the heart of a two-year-old brain-dead patient from New Delhi was transported to MGM Healthcare, Chennai for a life-saving transplant across 2000 km within 3 and a half hours on November 18. This feat was made possible due to the collective efforts of medical professionals and the dedicated support of traffic authorities in both cities.

The heart retrieved from a two-year-old brain-dead patient from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, was used to successfully complete an ABO-incompatible heart transplant on an 8-month-old girl child who was identified with dilated cardiac myopathy at MGM Healthcare Chennai under the skillful guidance of Dr KR Balakrishnan, Director of the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support. The transplant surgery was performed with great success, offering a new lease of life to the recipient.

Also Read | Thane: Rs 48,000 Extorted From Man in Wagle Estate Area; Three Unidentified Persons Booked.

The heart was retrieved from the donor at 1:30 p.m. and airlifted from New Delhi Airport at 2:00 p.m., and the organ reached Chennai airport at 4:40 p.m. A "Green Corridor" was created from the airport to MGM Healthcare to ensure smooth and fast transportation of the heart, which reached the hospital at 5:00 PM.

This exceptional achievement was made possible by the coordinated efforts of the medical teams and the unwavering support of the New Delhi, Chennai, and Greater Chennai Traffic Police. The establishment of a "green corridor" facilitated the swift and seamless transportation of the organ.

Such corridors have proven to be invaluable in expediting organ transfers from donors to recipients, contributing to the efficiency of organ transplantation procedures and saving numerous lives. The Medical Green Corridor initiative has emerged as a vital tool for enhancing organ transplant procedures and increasing the number of lives saved across India.

This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to the dedication of healthcare professionals and the collaborative spirit of communities working together to save lives. The rapid organ transportation, coupled with the expertise of the medical team, exemplifies the incredible progress made in organ transplantation and highlights the potential for further advancements in the field. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)