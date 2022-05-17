Bhubaneswar, May 17 (PTI) Western Odisha was scorched on Tuesday as many towns in the region recorded temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The mercury rose by around 1-3 degrees in some places, while the humidity was over 75 per cent in many areas, according to a bulletin.

Fourteen towns recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Bolangir recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 43 degrees Celsius in Sundargarh and Boudh. The mercury in state capital Bhubaneswar settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 35.8 in Cuttack, it said.

The weather office said light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely in Odisha over the next four days due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and an east-west trough.

There will be no large change in the maximum at most places across the state during the next four-five days, it added.

