Jaipur, Mar 29 (PTI) The daytime temperatures in parts of Rajasthan rose on Tuesday, with Pilani in Jhunjhunu recording a high of 43.1 degrees Celsius.

Pilani was followed closely by Churu, which registered a maximum temperature of 43 degree celsius on Tuesday, according to the Meteorological (MeT) department here.

Also Read | The 3rd Edition of Indo-Uzbekistan Joint Field Training Exercise EX DUSTLIK Concluded at … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Dholpur recorded a daytime temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius, Phalodi (Jodhpur) and Sriganganagar sizzled at 42.2 degrees Celsius while the mercury hit 42.1, 41.8 and 41.3 degrees Celsius respectively in Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Kota.

Heat wave conditions in some areas of the state will persist for the next two days, the MeT office said.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Tax Rules in India: Crypto Assets to be Taxed From April 1; Here’s All You Need to Know.

Slight decline in daytime temperatures are expected on April 1 and 2, according to a forecast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)