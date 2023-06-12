Patna (Bihar) [India], June 12 (ANI): Amid the severe heatwave, the Patna administration has ordered to close all schools in the district till June 18, an official statement said.

The order applies to all the private, and government schools including pre-school and Anganwari centres in Patna, it said.

Also Read | Rapido Bike Taxi Ban in Delhi: 'Two-Wheeler Taxis Cannot Run in National Capital for Now', Says Supreme Court; Stays Delhi High Court Order.

According to a circular from Patna District Magistrate, the order will come into force with effect from today and will remain effective till next Sunday i.e., June 18.

"Dr Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the private, Government schools (including pre-school and Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class- XII till 18.06.2023," read the circular.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh To Celebrate Yoga Week From June 15 to 21, Combined Yoga Practice at Tourist Destinations.

Several parts of the country are grappling with severe heatwave conditions.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar issued an advisory on the prevailing heat situation in the country.

"Talking about the heatwave conditions in India, the main heat wave zone currently is East India. The heat wave conditions are prevailing in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. For this, the IMD issued an orange alert in these regions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also coming under the influence of heatwave. North coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be affected by heatwave for next 5 days," he said.

The official added that Andhra Pradesh can expect a severe heat wave for the next two days and temperature can rise 6.5 degrees above normal.

"Apart from this, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha will be affected by heat waves for the next 2 to 3 days. For Sunday the orange alert has been issued in Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In the other places, the intensity is less so we have issued a yellow alert and also there is rainfall intensity in this region within 2 to 3 days so the other places can expect some relief," the IMD official said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)