Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Maharashtra's coastal regions are experiencing a heatwave with Ratnagiri recording 40 degrees Celsius on Friday, an official said.

Though it was not the highest maximum temperature in the state, it was a departure of 8.2 degrees Celsius from normal, and was the district's third highest maximum temperature in the last 25 years, he added.

Previously, the coastal district had recorded 40.6 degree Celsius on March 16, 2011 and 40.2 degree Celsius on March 8, 2004, the official said.

Other parts of the state are also witnessing a surge in temperature with Solapur recording 40.3 degrees Celsius, while Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, Pune 37.5 degrees Celsius, Sangli 38.7 degrees Celsius, Aurangabad 37 degrees Celsius and Osmanabad 38.1 degrees Celsius.

