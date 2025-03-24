New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): A large number of passengers gathered at platform numbers 12 and 13 of New Delhi Railway Station due to a delay in the departure of the following major trains.

Shiv Ganga Express (scheduled departure at 08:05 PM) departed at 09:20 PM, Swatantrata Senani Express (scheduled departure at 09:15 PM) was already occupying the platform, Jammu Rajdhani Express (scheduled departure at 09:25 PM) was delayed, Lucknow Mail (scheduled departure at 10:00 PM) was also running late, and Magadh Express (scheduled departure at 09:05 PM) had not been placed at any platform until then.

The Delhi Police issued a statement into the matter which read, "A large number of passengers had gathered at platform numbers 12 and 13 of New Delhi Railway Station due to a delay in the departure of Shiv Ganga Express, Swatantrata Senani Express, Jammu Rajdhani Express, Lucknow Mail and Magadh Express. Due to the cumulative effect of these delays, heavy passenger congestion was observed at the platforms. The situation turned chaotic and led to a stampede-like atmosphere, resembling the crowd management challenges witnessed during the Mahakumbh arrangements in the past. Necessary crowd control measures had to be promptly taken to avoid any untoward incident. No injuries reported."

CPRO of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, stated that there is always an extra rush at the New Delhi Railway Station on Sundays. The officials enforced the crowd control measures due to which there was proper crowd management. Shekhar added that he reviewed the situation at the present time, and it is normal.

"...Today is Sunday, and the evening time is the peak hour time, so there is an extra rush...Extra arrangements have been made for the extra rush...We have enforced crowd control measures...CCTV was also being monitored, and it is still going on...There was proper crowd management...This was the peak traffic hour time and also the weekend therefore there were a large number of people...I have reviewed the situation at present, it is normal...", he said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

As per a statement by the Ministry of Railways, "There was heavy rush but no stampede or stampede like situation at NDLS. Yes, protocol of taking unreserved passengers through holding area is being used."

Senior officials like Senior Commandant RPF and Station Director NDLS are available at the station for better management. (ANI)

