Amid demands to ban Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency, police personnel in heavy numbers have been deployed outside the PVR Suraj Chanda Tara Cinema in Punjab's Amritsar after Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) decided to protest against the film being produced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP.

The film is being released today, January 17, which has invited strong opposition from the SGPC, where the committee has demanded that the film be banned in Punjab. SPGC president i wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing the film of being "politically motivated with an aim to defame Sikh community".

No Screening of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' in Amritsar Cinema

#WATCH | Punjab | On the release of actress Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' in Punjab, Rekha Sharma, Guard of a cinema hall in Amritsar, says, "I am not sure about the reasons, but the screening of this film (Emergency) will not take place here (at the cinema hall)..." pic.twitter.com/xxnUPa6zHj — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

"In a letter to Chief Secretary of the Punjab Government, it was clearly stated that Emergency film will not be allowed to be shown in Punjab, as it remains politically motivated with the aim to defame Sikhs," the letter read.

In a video posted by the committee's handle on X, SGPC chief Dhami said that they have submitted a demand letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, requesting him to stop the release of the film that "incorrectly" portrays Sikh characters.

"The role of Sikh characters, especially Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, in this film has been portrayed incorrectly. It always happens that the government often play with the emotions of Sikhs. This is why, we had registered objections earlier before the government to not release the film. However, with the release of the film scheduled in Punjab, we have submitted a letter to DC requesting him to stop the release,".

Meanwhile, the woman member of SGPC in the video says, "After the trailer of the film was released, many registered their objections that history was being presented wrongly and it can hurt sentiments of the Sikhs. However, this film is still being released. SGPC submitted a letter to DC (Amritsar). Meanwhile, SPGC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has written a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, demanding that the film should not be released in Punjab at least."

The letter reads that if the film is released, SGPC will protest against the same, she added.

As this happened, Rekha Sharma, a guard of a cinema hall in Amritsar, told ANI, "I am not sure about the reasons, but the screening of this film (Emergency) will not take place here (at the cinema hall)."