Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Continuous rains over the past two days have wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, with the Beas river swelling above normal levels and infrastructure taking a major hit.

In Kullu district alone, 130 roads have been closed due to damage, with connectivity severely affected on National Highway-03.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Ravish said waterlogging has been reported at the bus stand, while several restaurants and shops near Bahang have also been affected.

"It has been raining continuously for the last 2-2.5 days in Kullu, due to which the water level has increased. The roads are damaged, and the connectivity along the highways is affected. 130 roads are closed in the Kullu district. NH 3 is damaged at Bindu Dhank. There is waterlogging in the bus stand. In Bahang, near the BRO portion, some restaurants and shops are affected due to water... Mining link roads are also disrupted," she told ANI.

An Orange alert has been issued, and all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have been closed for the day.

She added that there has been a decrease in tourism these days due to the bad weather. "...We are giving constant feedback to the tourists. Nowadays, the percentage of tourists and the occupancy rate are quite low. We have informed the tourism office about the necessary measures...If any concerns arise, they will be addressed," she said.

Meanwhile, as heavy rain continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, at least 68 roads, including three national highways, have been blocked at several places, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). A total of 2,349 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, and 234 water supply schemes have been disrupted, the SDMA said.

In its morning bulletin on Tuesday, the SDMA said that since the onset of monsoon on June 20, the death toll has reached 306, comprising 156 fatalities in rain-related incidents -- such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses -- and 150 deaths in road accidents across the state.

Authorities reported that heavy rains in the past 24 hours have triggered multiple landslides and washed away stretches of road, particularly in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Kinnaur districts. National Highways NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305 remain closed at several points due to debris and road subsidence.

Power supply has been severely impacted in rural belts, with over 2,300 transformers non-functional, affecting thousands of households. Water supply schemes have also taken a hit, disrupting potable water access in many villages.

The SDMA warned that with monsoon conditions still active, the risk of further landslides and flash floods remains high, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay alert to official advisories.

Earlier in the day, authorities in Shimla ordered the closure of educational institutions after heavy overnight rainfall caused landslides, uprooted trees and blocked several roads across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, in an official order, stated that all government and private schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, nursing institutes, and Anganwadi centres will remain closed today in view of the safety of students. The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy downpours in the region over the next 24 hours.

All concerned Heads of the Departments are directed to ensure strict compliance with this order in the interest of the safety and security of the students, said the official. (ANI)

