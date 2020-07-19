New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): People in Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rains on Sunday morning, bringing respite from the heat in the last few days. The rains may continue for the next two-three hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The rain/thundershowers with lightning over Delhi-NCR region is likely to continue during the next 2-3 hours due to clouds approaching from the West/Northwest sector over Delhi. The Delhi radar image shows the cloud movement from the west/northwest sector towards Delhi," the Met Department said.

It also predicted a thunderstorm with rain in areas near the national capital.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hissar, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Panipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Bulandshahr, Pilani, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and many places of Delhi," it added. (ANI)

