Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Most parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the state on July 20. There will be a decline in rainfall in the state from July 21. The weather is expected to be dry from July 23," Manmohan Singh, IMD Director, Shimla, said.

Pointing out that there was heavy rain in the state in the last 24 hours, he added, "Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall of 67 mm in 24 hours. The IMD has issued a warning in the state for July 19 and 21. The maximum temperature may go down by two to three degrees Celsius in the coming days."

"People must park their cars in safe places. Also, they must keep a distance from the river and drains as water level increases during rains," he said. (ANI)

