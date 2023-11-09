Chennai, November 9: Incessant heavy rain for the past few days has triggered landslides and waterlogging in several districts of Tamil Nadu. A landslide occurred on the road near Kunjappa-Panai in Coimbatore as heavy rainfall continued in the region. Similarly, a landslide occurred on the Mettupalayam highway in Kotagiri Mettupalayam, causing mudslides and fallen trees.

A landslide also took place on the third bend leading from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam in the area under Mettupalayam. This caused a traffic disruption. At present, Mettupalayam Police, Fire Department and Highways Department are engaged in removing mudstones and trees that have fallen on the road. Tamil Nadu Rains: Holiday Declared in All Schools in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul and Madurai Due to Heavy Rainfall.

Landslide on Road Near Kunjappa-Panai in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu | A landslide occurred on the road near Kunjappa-Panai in Coimbatore as heavy rainfall continues in the region. pic.twitter.com/0dKxIFbMqa — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

The vehicles from Kotagiri going to Mettupalayam are being sent by the police via Coonoor. Due to heavy rain in lower Kothagiri, NMR Mountain train No. 06136 Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam train and Train No. 06137 Udagamandalam - Mettupalayam train of today (09.11.2023) have been cancelled.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu declared a school holiday on Thursday due to heavy rainfall in the state. Schools will remain closed in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Madurai as per orders issued by their respective district magistrates. Tamil Nadu School Holiday: All Schools To Remain Shut Today in Madurai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris Due to Heavy Rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu on November 9, with a significant reduction thereafter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)