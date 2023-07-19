Shimla, Jul 19 (PTI) Houses, shops and cowsheds were damaged in parts of Salooni sub-division in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district following heavy rains on Wednesday, officials said.

No loss of life was reported in the rains, they said.

Eight pucca houses, 11 kutcha houses, four shops and 16 cowsheds were damaged in some villages in Salooni due to the downpour. The rainwater has also entered houses, Chamba Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan told PTI.

In Tilka and Dewari villages, families have been shifted to safer places. The rains have also triggered landslides in the district and restoration work is underway, he said.

Chamba received 58 mm of rains in the last 24 hours which ended at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, according to the local meteorological centre.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 4,809 crore and at least 130 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, according to the State Emergency Response Centre.

As many as 735 roads are blocked in the state, the data showed.

Light to heavy rains lashed some parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with Dharamshala receiving the highest rainfall at 126 mm, according to the Shimla Meteorological Centre.

The weather office has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain at isolated places in the hill state till July 23 and predicted a wet spell till July 25.

