Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): After a stormy first day of the Uttar Pradesh Budges session, heavy security arrangements have been made by the government on the second day of the session.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the assembly.

The first day witnessed a protest by MLC and MLAs of Samajwadi Party. The leaders were seen with banners and heard chanting the slogan "Rajyapal Vapas Jaao."

However, the ruling BJP supported the Governor during her address and chanted the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' in reply to the Samajwadi Party.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has new rules now that prohibit the leaders from taking mobile phones, flags and banners to the House.

This session will continue till February 12 and on February 5, the Finance Minister of the Uttar Pradesh Government, Suresh Khanna will present the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Assembly.

The notable thing is that this time the proceedings of the House will continue on Saturday.

A tribute will be paid to late MLA Manvendra Singh and SP Yadav. The governor's address will be discussed on February 6 and 7.

Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X said "PDA is a group of 90% people who are most oppressed by inflation, unemployment, corruption and social injustice. BJP is number 1 in only one area and that area is: harassing PDA."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before the State Budget Session 2024 congratulated the countrymen on the Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha'.

"The Budget 2024-25 will be presented in the session and there will be a discussion on it. UP legislative is the centre of the hope, aspirations, and expectations of the people of the state. I appeal to the opposition members that we need to make the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly as centres of positive discussions," he said.

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh will establish a 'State-of-the-Art Centralized GIS Data Center' in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), as per the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has initiated the development process for the necessary software and hardware infrastructure for setting up and operating a world-class GIS data centre integrated with Geographic Information System (GIS). (ANI)

