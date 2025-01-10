Mangaluru (Karnatka) [India], January 10 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Friday held comprehensive discussions with "captains and professionals of India's energy sector entities" and officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Taking to X, Puri informed that the discussions were focused on green energy transition, leveraging artificial intelligence along the entire hydrocarbon value chain and expansion and strengthening of existing infrastructure.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Aims To Make India a Hub of Electronics Manufacturing, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Held comprehensive and detailed discussions with captains & professionals of India's energy sector entities & officials of @PetroleumMin in Mangaluru on the journey ahead for the sector under the visionary & decisive leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji," Puri wrote on X.

"As India pivots toward transforming into a global energy hub, the sector is experiencing unprecedented growth & offers abundant investment & employment opportunities. Key focal areas of the day-long discussion today included green energy transition, leveraging artificial intelligence along the entire hydrocarbons value chain, expansion and strengthening of existing infrastructure, scaling ethanol production and blending, monetizing overseas assets, and enhancing operational capabilities," he added.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Narendra Modi, Invites Him to Mahakumbh Mela (See Pic).

Puri also discussed Global Biofuels Alliance initiative and strategies to integrate natural gas into coal-based power plants.

He also addressed challenges related to retail outlets and the implementation of localized, customized Non Fuel Retail activities.

Speaking about the discussion, Puri said, "The session underscored India's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in its energy sector while addressing emerging opportunities and challenges."

"As India confidently strides towards becoming the third largest economy in the world, we will emerge as the demand centre for energy accounting for more than 25% of the overall increase in global energy demand in the next two decades to drive this unprecedented economic growth," Puri added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)