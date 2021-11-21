Hemaram Choudhary takes oath as a Cabinet minister in the Rajasthan Government (Photo/ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): Loyalist of Sachin Pilot faction, Hemaram Choudhary took oath as a Cabinet minister in the Rajasthan Government on Sunday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's office today released a list of ministers who are taking oath of office as State Cabinet ministers.

Gehlot and Congress in charge of the state Ajay Maken were present at the event.

Oath-taking ceremony to induct 15 new ministers in Rajasthan Assembly began on Sunday afternoon.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola, will be part of the cabinet of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared a list of 15 MLAs who will take oath on Sunday. He said three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank. (ANI)

