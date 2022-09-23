New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A team of doctors from the country's premier health institute AIIMS, Delhi has found that anti-diabetic ayurvedic drug 'BGR-34' is effective in cutting down obesity along with improving metabolism mechanisms of patients afflicted with the chronic disease.

Led by Dr Sudhir Chandra Sarangi, Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology AIIMS, the team reached this conclusion following a study spanning three years.

Comprising a range of ingredients from medicinal plants, this drug has been developed after an intensive research by scientists of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and is being marketed by AIMIL Pharmaceuticals.

The study was aimed to investigate whether BGR-34 was effective on its own or along with other allopathy drugs, and if yes, then at what level.

The results found that the herbal drug was enough not only in reduction of fasting blood sugar through modulation of hormonal profile along with a significant body weight reduction, but there were other benefits also.

The drug also modulates hormonal profile, lipid profile and triglyceride level while bringing down leptin mark which is effective in controlling fat. Triglyceride, in excess quantity, is harmful for the health as it is a bad cholesterol. Similarly, controlled lipid profile keeps heart diseases at bay while disturbance in hormonal profile can result in poor sleep, noted the authors about the research based on various health parameters, according to the study.

In contrast, modulation of hormonal profile was found to be significant, resulting in increased insulin level.

The study initiated in March 2019 will soon be published in a research journal.

Dr Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director, AIMIL Pharmaceutical said herbal-based ayurveda medicines are finding huge acceptance among people who are more keen into taking preventive health measures in the backdrop of rising non-communicable diseases due to lifestyle changes, among others.

“To cater to this increasing demand, the government too has taken various measures to boost the availability of these products based on time-tested medicinal plants as immunity boosters. This will go a long way in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Healthy India',” he added.

