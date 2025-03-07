New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A heroin manufacturing unit was busted in outer north Delhi's Samaypur Badli and arrested four drug smugglers, police said on Friday.

On March 3, a raid was conducted at a drug manufacturing unit, leading to seizure of drugs and chemicals used in making heroin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said.

Also Read | IAF Jet Crash in Haryana: Indian Air Force's Jaguar Aircraft Crashes in Panchkula, Pilot Ejects Safely, Says Police (Watch Video).

Nadeem Khan was arrested during the raid and 508 grams of heroin, 4 kg of sodium, 5 kg of acetic anhydride and other incriminating items were seized, he said.

"This was the culmination of a detailed forward-backward investigation that traced the drug supply chain. On April 2, 2024, Rajender alias Yusuf (43) was arrested along with 520 grams of heroin and Rs 5 lakh cash,” the DCP said.

Also Read | Sundargarh Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Brick Over Infidelity Suspicion, Tells Daughter Mother 'Would Never Come Back'; Arrested.

“Two days later on April 4, further investigation led to the arrest of Bhure (30) from whom 100 grams of heroin was recovered and on April 5, Nawab Salam (40) was nabbed in another raid and 108 grams of heroin was seized from his possession," he said.

A detailed forward-backward probe into the seizures led the police to a heroin manufacturing unit where Nadeem Khan was arrested, the police said.

Yusuf is previously involved in two NDPS Act cases, Bhure is booked under one case under the act and Nawab is found to be involved in four cases, they said.

Nadeem Khan is a repeat offender and is also booked in cases under the NDPS Act, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)