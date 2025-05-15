Aizawl, May 15 (PTI) Personnel of the Assam Rifles and the customs department seized 2.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 17.54 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Thursday, officials said.

The heroin was recovered during a patrolling exercise near Kelkang village, they said.

The seized contraband was handed over to the customs department in Champhai, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The statement, however, did not mention any arrest in connection with the seizure.

Further investigation is underway.

