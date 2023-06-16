Shillong, Jun 16 (PTI) Two interstate drug traffickers were arrested here on Friday after heroin worth Rs 3 crore was recovered from their possession in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, police said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lauded the state police for their effort to arrest the drug peddlers.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote, "Success saga continues! Two interstate drug traffickers tried to enable drug transactions at Shillong but alert @EKHPolice nabbed them & seized heroin worth Rs 3 crore, a bike and few incriminating documents. Kudos.”

Meghalaya Director General of Police Dr L R Bishnoi thanked the chief minister for his appreciation and said that sustained crackdown will have a disruptive impact on drug traffickers.

During a raid at the residence of one of the accused, arms and ammunition, Rs 2 lakh in cash and four vehicles were seized, East Khasi Hills district SP S Nongtynger said.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police arrested two persons and seized fake Indian currency notes with a total face value of Rs 10 lakh in West Garo Hills district.

The DGP said the two smugglers planned to supply the fake currency notes to weekly markets, adding that the hunt for other associates is on.

