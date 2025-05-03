New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition seeking direction to investigate serious allegations of corruption and financial misconduct. The case is related to a shopping mall project in West Delhi.

The matter was heard by Justice Girish Kathpalia, who issued notice to the CBI after taking note of detailed claims implicating senior government officials, real estate developers, corporate tenants, and sub-registrars in what is being described as a multi-crore land scam.

The writ petition has been filed by the former majority shareholder and director of the original developer company, S.S. Con-Build Private Limited, which was removed from the project under allegedly fraudulent circumstances.

The petitioner contends that the project, formerly known as Capitol City Mall or Gourmet Hub Mall and now rebranded as "Emaya," has become the epicentre of massive criminal misconduct, with illegal occupation, unauthorised commercial exploitation, and extensive manipulation of government records.

According to the petition, the original perpetual lease for the 6085 sq. metre. plot at Paschim Puri, New Delhi, was granted by DDA to S.S. Con-Build Private Limited in 2007. However, due to non-payment of outstanding dues, including ground rent and conversion charges amounting to more than Rs. 25 crores, DDA lawfully terminated the lease on 14.01.2020. This termination was based on several show-cause notices and cancellation proceedings initiated as early as 2014.

Despite this, the petition alleges that the director of S.S. Con-Build Pvt. Ltd., in connivance with others, continued unauthorised operations on the cancelled land by utilising shell companies. These entities allegedly forged documents and used the credentials of the previously terminated lease to fraudulently register sub-leases with the active assistance of officials from the DDA and the Sub-Registrar's Office.

What has raised further alarm is the alleged involvement of marquee brands, despite being made aware of the lease cancellation, executed or continued with sub-lease agreements and commenced commercial operations within the mall.

The petition claims these acts reflect wilful participation in a broader conspiracy to defraud the public exchequer of over Rs. 100 crores--comprising both unpaid lease dues and illegally bypassed unearned increase charges due to the government.

The petition has also alleged deep-rooted collusion and corruption within public departments, citing multiple illegalities. The plea seeks a CBI-led criminal investigation under Sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471, 120B, and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, against all parties involved, including corporate beneficiaries and public officials.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa and Advocate Gaurav Gupta argued for the Petitioner in a petition drafted by Advocate Thakur Ankit Singh. (ANI)

