Noida, Jan 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman staying at a high-rise society in Greater Noida was booked for allegedly slapping her domestic help after she claimed her salary pending for two months, officials said on Tuesday.

An argument had erupted between the woman, a housewife with a six-month-old baby, and the domestic help, who had reported to work after a gap of two days and demanded her salary amounting to Rs 6,000, the officials said.

Also Read | Gujarat: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded By Father Over Tuition Fees Money.

The episode unfolded at the Panchsheel Greens in Greater Noida (West) under the Bisrakh police station limits on Monday, with several domestic-helps gathering outside the society in solidarity with the complainant, even as locals approached the 112 emergency help to disperse the crowd.

"The woman who works as a domestic help claimed she had gone to her employer's house where she demanded that her pending salary of two months be paid. However, an argument broke out between them and the employer allegedly slapped the domestic help and asked her to get out of the house," a police official said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh COVID-19 Restrictions: State Govt Bans Rallies, Social, Cultural, Sports Events; Imposes Night Curfew From 10 PM to 6 AM.

"Today, a group of domestic helps reached the society and staged a protest in solidarity with the complainant. The local police also reached the spot and the matter was brought to an end amicably and the pending dues of the domestic help were also cleared by her employer," the official said.

However, the domestic help later gave a written complaint at the local Bisrakh police station against her employer and accordingly an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), the official said.

A police official privy to the probe told PTI that the police suspected the case was being "exaggerated" by the complainant but further probe in is underway and facts will be ascertained soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)