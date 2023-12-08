Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Following are the highlights of RBI's bi-monetary policy statement:
* RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.5 pc
Also Read | Bengaluru Metro Sexual Harassment Case: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexually Harassing Software Professional in Namma Metro.
* Proposes to enhance UPI transaction limit for payment to hospitals and educational institutions from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
* Hikes GDP growth projection for current fiscal to 7 pc, from 6.5 pc earlier
Also Read | UP Shocker: Girl Sold Off by Mother for Rs 4 Lakh to Haryana-Based Man in Gorakhpur Alleges Sexual Harassment by 'Husband', Case Registered.
* Pegs GDP growth in December, March quarters at 6.5 pc, 6 pc
* Retains average retail inflation projection at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24
* Inflation outlook to be considerably influenced by uncertain food prices
* Intermittent vegetable price shocks could once again push up headline inflation in November and December
* Rupee exhibited low volatility compared to its emerging market peers in 2023
* Relative stability of the rupee reflects the improving macroeconomic fundamentals and its resilience in the face of formidable global tsunamis.
* Forex reserves stood at USD 604 billion as on December 1, remain confident of meeting external financing requirements comfortably
* RBI to remain vigilant and ready to act, as per the evolving outlook
* India better placed to withstand uncertainties compared to many other countries
* Proposed to hike e-mandate for recurring payments to Rs 1 lakh from current Rs 15,000
* RBI to set up a cloud facility for the financial sector to enhance data security, privacy
* Next monetary policy committee meeting on February 6-8, 2024.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)