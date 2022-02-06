Mangaluru (Karnataka), Feb 6 (PTI) President of Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy Rahim Uchil who supported the stance of the State government on the row over wearing of 'hijab'(scarf) to colleges received a threatening call from an unidentified person.

In a police complaint, he said the person who called used abusive words over the phone and threatened to kill him.

The police have begun an investigation. Rahim Uchil told reporters here he was not scared of such threats.

