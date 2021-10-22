Siliguri, Oct 22 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday claimed that the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), which was formed in 2012, is yet to submit any report on expenditure of funds received from the Centre or the West Bengal government.

He maintained that no audit has been carried out on the accounts of GTA.

"A report on the expenditure of the GTA should have been presented before the governor, but nothing of that sort happened in the last 10 years," Dhankhar told reporters at Bagdogra airport here, wrapping up his 10-day stay at Darjeeling.

Dhankhar had in June said in Darjeeling that he will ensure a special audit of the hill administrative body's accounts by the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India), claiming to have received serious complaints about its functioning.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration – an autonomous district council -- was formed in 2012 to govern Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong and some moujas of Siliguri subdivision.

Dhankhar, who has had regular run-ins with the ruling Trinamool Congress dispensation in the state since he took charge as governor in July 2019, further stated that the West Bengal government is yet to come out with a report on alleged financial irregularities in purchase of medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mamata Banerjee government had ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in August 2020 and a three-member committee was subsequently set up for the purpose.

