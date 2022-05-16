Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], May 16 (ANI): North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa assured the people of all possible after three people died due to a landslide at Hokai Pungchi near Haflong town in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

He was accompanied by Executive Members Nojit Kemprai, Projit Hojai, public leader Donphainon Thaosen and others during his visit.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Meet Uttar Pradesh Ministers Over Dinner at CM Yogi Adityanath's Residence in Lucknow.

Moving around the town, visiting places worst affected due to incessant rain for the last four days, he said he stands by those who have been victims of the disaster.

Gorlosa also assured all possible support to the affected people.

Also Read | Chardham Yatra: ‘Heart Attack, Mountain Sickness’ Cause Death of 39 Pilgrims in 2 Weeks.

The situation in Assam's Cachar district continues to be grim with over 41,000 people in the district affected by the floods.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 41,037 people in 138 villages of the district have been affected and 1,685 flood-affected people have taken shelter in relief camps.

The floodwaters have submerged 2099.6 hectares of cropland in the district.

According to the ASDMA, three people, including a child from the Cachar district, have been missing since Sunday.

Around 57,000 people across seven districts of Assam have been affected by the current spell of floods, according to an official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)