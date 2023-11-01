Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): As many as 31,105 pending mutation cases were resolved in the 'Mutation Adalats' organised throughout the state on October 30th and 31st in all the Tehsils, Sub-tehsils and Bandobast (settlement) circles to settle down the pending attestation of mutation cases, an official release said on Wednesday.

An official spokesperson of the revenue department stated here today that 74.22 percent of cases have been settled. He said that out of the total 41907 pending cases, 31105 cases have been resolved, providing much-needed relief to the people of the State.

Taking a lead, 90.78 per cent pending attestation of mutation cases were resolved in district Bilaspur wherein out of 1,943 cases, 1,764 were settled. In the tribal district of Kinnaur, 363 cases out of 400, 90.75 percent, were decided, and in district Una, 3,271 such cases out of 3,670, amounting to 89.12 percent, were resolved.

Concerned over the delay in mutation process, causing problems to the people and affecting the progress of development works, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in the Monday meeting of administrative secretaries, directed to accelerate the mutation process and decide the pending cases of mutation attestation, besides reporting the same to the government.

He directed to hold special Mutation Adalats to settle such pending cases and mentioned the statement further.

It was told that Meena Devi, from Kangra, who was running from pillar to post to get her mutation cases settled since 1996, have conveyed thanks to the Chief Minister for the initiative.

Similarly, Gurcharan Singh from Una, Devesh Verma from Chamba and Manjit Singh from Mandi have also appreciated this initiative of the state government and the decision taken by the Chief Minister to hold these Special Mutation Adalats throughout the state, which have benefited the people at large. (ANI)

