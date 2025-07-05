Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Apple growers across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday welcomed the Centre's recent decision to increase the Minimum Import Price (MIP) for imported apples from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 80 per kg.

While the move was seen as a positive step to safeguard domestic apple farmers from cheaper imports, especially from Iran and Turkey, concerns were raised about the effectiveness of its implementation on the ground.

Also Read | Gopal Khemka Murder Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Summons Top Police Officials, Orders Strict Action After Businessman Shot Dead in Patna.

However, several farmer leaders warned that mere announcements without strict enforcement could render the move ineffective.

While speaking to ANI, Harish Chauhan, Convener of the Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Kisan Manch, said, "Increasing the MIP to Rs 80 per kg is a welcome step by the Govt of India."

Also Read | Australia Shocker: Man Tries To Lure 13-Year-Old Boy With PlayStation for Sex, Sentenced 2 Years in Jail.

"We have not received a notification yet, but if this step has been taken, it is welcome. But the bigger thing is whether it will be implemented on the ground," he added.

Chauhan pointed out that in 2023-24, the Centre had announced an MIP of Rs 50 per kg for imported apples. Despite this, Iranian apples landed in India at Rs 41 per kg and Turkish apples at Rs 58 per kg, raising doubts over whether the price control was correctly enforced.

"If the MIP of Rs 50 per kg were implemented on the ground at that time, they would have landed in India at the rate of Rs 85-90 per kg," Chauhan explained.

The Sanyukt Kisan Manch has urged the government to ensure strict monitoring and enforcement of the revised MIP.

The group also raised concerns about the upcoming July 9 deadline for reciprocal tariff decisions under the Trump-era trade policies, which may result in zero import duty on agricultural inputs.

"If that happens, we won't benefit from the zero import duty," Chauhan cautioned.

"We will benefit only if the import duty is 50% and MIP is Rs 80 per kg, and the same is implemented on the ground. Then apples would land at Rs 135-140 per kg in India," he later added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)