Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, criticized the Congress for resorting to falsehoods before winning elections and failing to live up to their promises after coming to power.

Thakur accused the government of deceiving mothers and sisters in the state, citing the announcement of granting INR 1,500 monthly to women aged 18 to 60 during elections. However, after assuming power, the government is now resorting to mere rhetoric, he said.

He alleged that while the government claimed to have incurred a loss of over seven lakh crores for power companies, it failed to present a clear vision of how this burden would be eased for the public. He expressed disappointment that the budget speech lacked any concrete steps regarding the availability and pricing of construction materials, despite the government's claims to curb illegal mining.

Jairam Thakur stated that before coming to power, leaders of the Congress party made grand promises, but once in office, they fell silent, similar to their pre-election rhetoric.

"In some tribal areas of Lahaul-Spiti district, women were chosen for the honour fund. It is unfortunate that in this district with a population of less than ten thousand eligible women (according to the 2011 census), the government failed to implement the scheme entirely in one go", he said.

"The Congress party had announced the provision of honorarium to all women between the ages of 18 and 60 in the state, totalling more than 22 lakh women. However, the government failed to deliver this financial assistance to even 10,000 women, and the Chief Minister says that he has fulfilled the promises. Can a claim be made of achieving the goals of a scheme by including less than half the intended beneficiaries?" he added.

Jairam Thakur emphasied that the Congress government should understand that credibility and dedication to the public's development come from sincerity and good intentions, not from manipulating facts and figures. "The government should cease relying on falsehoods and deceit," he said. (ANI)

