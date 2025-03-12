Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh has announced a large-scale protest outside the state assembly on March 27, targeting the Congress government's performance over the past two years.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Jairam Thakur and BJP state president Rajeev Bindal made this declaration during a joint press conference in Shimla on Wednesday.

"The Congress government is running on falsehoods. Mafias involved in mining, scrap, and forest resources are active. Corruption and drug abuse are rampant, with over ten overdose deaths in the past two months." Said Jai Ram Thakur while speaking with ANI.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur echoed these sentiments, asserting that the Congress government is operating on a foundation of falsehoods.

He claimed that mafias involved in mining, scrap, and forest resources are active under the current regime. Thakur also expressed concern over corruption and the surge in drug abuse, noting that over ten deaths due to overdoses have occurred in the past two months.

He criticized the government for mismanaging the economy, pointing out that old-age pensions have not been disbursed for six months. Thakur emphasized that after raising their voices inside the assembly, the BJP will now amplify the public's concerns outside the assembly on March 27, with party workers from across the state expected to participate.

The BJP state president, Rajeev Bindal, criticized the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government, labeling it as the most ineffective administration in the state's history.

He accused the government of serving only its close associates and failing to deliver on its six promised guarantees, stating that no tangible progress has been observed on the ground.

Bindal highlighted issues such as deteriorating law and order, the rising prevalence of drug abuse, and anti-people decisions over the past two years as reasons for the planned protest.

"This government has proven to be the most ineffective in history, serving only its close associates. Despite talks of fulfilling six guarantees, nothing has materialized on the ground." Said Rajiv Bindal.

The BJP's planned protest underscores the escalating political tensions in Himachal Pradesh, as the opposition intensifies its efforts to hold the ruling government accountable for its actions over the past two years. (ANI)

