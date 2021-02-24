Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated Technology Innovation Hub developed with an investment of Rs 110 crores at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi.

The Chief Minister was presiding over the 12th Foundation Day programme of IIT Mandi held in Auditorium Hall at North Campus of the institute today.

"The IIT was making its valuable contribution for the development of the Country and the welfare of humanity and expressed hope that the IIT would continue to contribute in Nation building," Thakur said.

"The State Government would extend all possible help to provide better connectivity and other infrastructure facilities in the institute," he said adding that the institution was a pride of the state," he said.

Thakur said the institute continued its academic and research programs in digital and hybrid mode despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The IITs have also contributed significantly in dealing with the situation arising due to COVID-19 in the state," he said,

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Central Library Facility at North Campus completed by spending an amount of Rs 9.5 crores.

An MoU was also signed between the district administration and IIT Mandi in presence of the Chief Minister for development and deployment of Landslide Monitoring System in Mandi. (ANI)

